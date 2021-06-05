Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25.69 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Hologic worth $25,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hologic in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

In other Hologic news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.53. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a net margin of 35.86% and a return on equity of 71.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.