Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $25 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $24,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on VAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 14,460 shares of company stock worth $2,468,591 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $170.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $75.97 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

