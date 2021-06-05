Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.87 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 458,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,567 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Edison International worth $26,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

