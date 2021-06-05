Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 24,322 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Genuine Parts worth $24,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $613,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 65.6% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 7,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Herron sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total transaction of $330,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,791.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $129.95 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $135.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 382.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

