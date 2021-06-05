Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,069,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.64% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $24,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.00. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 36.22% and a return on equity of 8.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

