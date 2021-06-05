Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 179,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of Nevro worth $25,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nevro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.73.

NYSE NVRO opened at $148.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.72. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.87 and a 12-month high of $188.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 1.06.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 24.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $72,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

