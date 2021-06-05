Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.35% of Royal Gold worth $24,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 383.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.67.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $122.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $142.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.74 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 47.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

