Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,216 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,269 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.48% of SolarWinds worth $26,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $233,281,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $11,075,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 4th quarter worth $10,835,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SolarWinds by 167.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,781,000 after buying an additional 534,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth $3,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

SWI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

In related news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 782,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,830,665.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SolarWinds Co. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.96 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

