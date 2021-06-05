Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 845,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of Simmons First National worth $25,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 128,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SFNC. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $30.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.74.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $198.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.53 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.