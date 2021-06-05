Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,832 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 108,669 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Generac worth $26,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after acquiring an additional 810,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after acquiring an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Generac by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter valued at $46,351,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $338.93.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $327.40 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.72 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $319.16.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. Research analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.97, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,873,502.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

