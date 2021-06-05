Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,392,471 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 463.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,692,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,392,471 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.83% of CommScope worth $25,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in CommScope by 1,500.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $20.89 on Friday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $20.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.