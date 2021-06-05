Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 271,842 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 768,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,842 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $26,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 44.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KDP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $4,017,562.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 8,916 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $322,580.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,577 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,015.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.