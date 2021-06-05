Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 66,694 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,694 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Jabil worth $24,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 1.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 245,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jabil by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 152,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after acquiring an additional 20,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jabil by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,941 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,053,000 after acquiring an additional 31,923 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 442,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jabil by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,135,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after acquiring an additional 166,718 shares in the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.38. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.24 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.98.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In other news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 6,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $319,824.00. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $384,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,334,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,280 shares of company stock valued at $7,658,692 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

