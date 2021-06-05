Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.70% of Rogers worth $24,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,460,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $651,367,000 after buying an additional 204,891 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rogers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 432,293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $81,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rogers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,893,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $226,096.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.51, for a total transaction of $1,343,417.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $192.03 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $206.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.74.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $229.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 24th.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

