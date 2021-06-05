Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 510,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 275,807 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.64% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $23,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $2,896,000. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 5.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,230,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,796,000 after buying an additional 63,951 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $317,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $48.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.74. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 0.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

