Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,870 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,489 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $166,208,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,726,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,998 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,906,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 954.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 935,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 846,323 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.80. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

