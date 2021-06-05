Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,608 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,608 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.75% of Sleep Number worth $26,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 2,930 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $424,117.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,056 shares of company stock worth $5,411,183. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $111.53 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $151.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.96.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 81.06% and a net margin of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $108.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Sleep Number from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

