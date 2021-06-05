Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 19,820 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Entergy worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $187,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,141 shares of company stock valued at $2,275,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $105.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.63.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

