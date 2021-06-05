Project Pai Achieves Market Capitalization of $41.59 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, Project Pai has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $41.59 million and $1.72 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040706 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00044123 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000180 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,752,868,790 coins and its circulating supply is 1,549,777,989 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

