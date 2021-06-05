Prometeus (PROM) Price Hits $12.99 on Exchanges

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for about $12.99 or 0.00036534 BTC on exchanges. Prometeus has a market cap of $213.64 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00076683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00025580 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.65 or 0.01020137 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.46 or 0.10128207 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00053017 BTC.

About Prometeus

PROM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

