Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Shares Acquired by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,756 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 1.1% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,799 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 5,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $173.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 1.23. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $174.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total transaction of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

