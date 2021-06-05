ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.10. ProPhase Labs shares last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 30,285 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.22 million, a PE ratio of -25.15 and a beta of -0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 million. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from ProPhase Labs’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 354.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the first quarter worth $334,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProPhase Labs in the first quarter valued at $99,000. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPH)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

