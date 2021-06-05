ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Position Increased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 38.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.54% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PAWZ opened at $77.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.76. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

