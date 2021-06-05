ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €18.84 ($22.17).

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSM. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Independent Research set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.40 ($27.53) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

PSM opened at €17.74 ($20.87) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a one year high of €18.84 ($22.16). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 13.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

