Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,518 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $7,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after buying an additional 15,182 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 106,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after buying an additional 52,768 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 14,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,244,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,407,000 after purchasing an additional 484,123 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director George A. Fisk sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.17, for a total value of $156,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,484,308.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Fisk sold 1,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $137,444.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,456,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PB opened at $76.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

