Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Public Storage by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 56,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,093,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,062,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,336,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $258.14.

PSA opened at $288.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $291.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

