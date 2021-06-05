Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stake Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) by 385.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,487 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.29% of Puma Biotechnology worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBYI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 258.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 359,715 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,661,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,046,000 after buying an additional 109,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 498.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,138,000 after buying an additional 104,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 728,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

PBYI opened at $11.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm has a market cap of $455.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. Puma Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 318.22% and a negative net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

PBYI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

