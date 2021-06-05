Pundi X Price Reaches $0.0075 on Exchanges (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00075773 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.25 or 0.01004835 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.37 or 0.09854428 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00053016 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its launch date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

