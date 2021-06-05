Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $13.96 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.56 or 0.00004354 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $403.11 million and $13.96 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00067425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $107.02 or 0.00298817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00245427 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.33 or 0.01156822 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,752.73 or 0.99822977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

