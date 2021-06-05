Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pure Gold Mining Inc. (LON:PUR) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 91.40 ($1.19). Pure Gold Mining shares last traded at GBX 90.56 ($1.18), with a volume of 26,140 shares.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 88.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.20, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of £373.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47.

About Pure Gold Mining (LON:PUR)

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

