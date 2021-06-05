PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.44% of PVH worth $33,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PVH. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dana Perlman sold 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.60, for a total value of $409,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,284 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PVH from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $110.04 on Friday. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $121.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.88.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

