Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.03. Pzena Investment Management shares last traded at $11.99, with a volume of 76,088 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Pzena Investment Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.34.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.

