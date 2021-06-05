Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3,157.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $184.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.57 and a 52-week high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.70.

In other Qorvo news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total transaction of $102,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,515,616. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total value of $300,556.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,977,669.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,130 shares of company stock worth $4,163,421 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

