Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 65,928 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.40% of Quaker Chemical worth $496,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Quaker Chemical by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,464,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $370,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 410,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,096,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 109,057 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,634,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Quaker Chemical news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of KWR opened at $240.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $167.47 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.78.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $429.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

