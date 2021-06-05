Quark 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $713.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, Quark has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $4.59 million and $713.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000349 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 272,555,307 coins. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

