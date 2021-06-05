Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker Sells 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Senior Officer Prashant Watchmaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.40, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$211,627.20.

Prashant Watchmaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Prashant Watchmaker sold 4,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.44, for a total transaction of C$9,760.00.

Shares of Quarterhill stock traded up C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.51. The company had a trading volume of 47,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,797. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$287.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.12. Quarterhill Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.77 and a 52 week high of C$3.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 target price on shares of Quarterhill in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

