Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,048 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 25,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 162,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,874 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $103.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.43.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

