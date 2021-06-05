Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,049 shares of company stock valued at $8,022,841. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $128.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.26 and a twelve month high of $142.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

