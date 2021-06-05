QuickSwap Market Capitalization Hits $106.66 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. Over the last week, QuickSwap has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $106.66 million and approximately $5.34 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $667.64 or 0.01847629 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

