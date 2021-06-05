Quipt Home Medical’s (QIPT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Leede Jones Gab

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Leede Jones Gab in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of QIPT opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

