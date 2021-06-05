Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $740.81 Million

Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) will post sales of $740.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Rackspace Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $738.70 million to $742.47 million. Rackspace Technology reported sales of $656.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Rackspace Technology will report full-year sales of $3.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.99 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rackspace Technology.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James raised shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Rackspace Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.95.

RXT stock opened at $20.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Jones bought 5,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,741.96. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 777,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,333,024.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Subroto Mukerji bought 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $75,231.50. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,818.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,798 shares of company stock valued at $274,954 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

