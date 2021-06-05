Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Stock Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,611,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 276,624 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 3.41% of Radius Health worth $33,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 14,714.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Radius Health by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,190 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ RDUS opened at $18.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.24. The company has a market cap of $859.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.97. Radius Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $26.16.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Equities research analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Radius Health in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.44.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

