Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 16,268 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 225.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,490 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,268 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 5.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Merchants by 7.2% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael R. Becher sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,189,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $867,606. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Merchants Co. has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.51.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $124.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on First Merchants from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

