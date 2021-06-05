Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,364 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 268.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,855,000 after purchasing an additional 296,406 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter worth about $68,958,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the 4th quarter worth about $19,645,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 652,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in WesBanco by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 569,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,053,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.92.

WesBanco stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.35 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $207,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,821.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Perkins sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $43,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $931,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,335. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Market Perform

