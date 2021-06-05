Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,138 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 133,511,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,799,721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,638,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,323,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513,586 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 29,990,892 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161,162 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,306,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $765,951,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $509,837,000. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward F. Mackey sold 68,173 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,668.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,166.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,950.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,355 shares of company stock valued at $9,240,952 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

