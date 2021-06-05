Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,084 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 49.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Realty Income stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $56.33 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.19%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

