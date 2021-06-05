Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 421.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,342 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 102,941 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 536,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after buying an additional 122,814 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $497,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP raised its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 306,265 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.34. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.