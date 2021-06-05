Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) by 435.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,448 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Akero Therapeutics worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 18,624 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $908,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 113,700 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares during the period. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

In related news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 17,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $459,610.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William Richard White sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,979,442 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKRO opened at $26.82 on Friday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.90.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) company, engages in the development of medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. Its lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, which protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

