Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 429.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,112 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.20% of Anika Therapeutics worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANIK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,085,000 after buying an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $10,437,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after purchasing an additional 66,236 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.02. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.55 and a 12 month high of $48.37.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

