Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 4,636 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.29.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.44 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.77.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

